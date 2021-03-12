Chloé debuts second capsule collection for Unicef

Chloé, a french fashion house famous for its feminine silhouettes and romantic, carefree cool-girl attitude, has linked with Unicef for a second capsule collection.

Chloé has introduced a new Girls Forward capsule consisting of a t-shirt, scarf, bracelet, necklace, pins, and a pouch, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Unicef to support gender equality programs and help women gain access to secondary education.

According to Chloé, with its support, Unicef will reach 6.5 million adolescent girls and young women around the world with skills to help them advance in the workplace.

As part of Chloe’s greater sustainability initiative, it has teamed up with four fair trade social enterprises supporting women to create both ethically produced and environmentally responsible products for its capsule collection designed by Chloe’s past creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The collection is also officially guaranteed by the World Fair Trade Organization.

Chloé has been in a global partnership of Unicef since 2019, with a commitment to extending the partnership till 2023.