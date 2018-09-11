Christian Cowan talks brand growth at New York Fashion Week

Christian Cowan has been the talk of the town lately between being a finalist for the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund and dressing Beyoncé for her On The Run tour. After debuting a collection that kept his fans happy for New York Fashion Week, and which he described to FashionUnited as, "Not a diffusion line, an inclusion line."

Diversity has been made a big focus of his brand, as he's dressed everyone from up and coming celebrities to drag queens, and even some of today's biggest pop stars like Lady Gaga. He's always made it a focus to have something for everyone, with this collection being no exception including everything from feather dresses to baggy denim trousers.

Christian Cowan enters a new phase at NYFW

The support of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has also been imperative to the designer's brand growth. "I have absolutely adored the experience of working with CFDA/Vogue," Cowan said to FashionUnited. "Not only did it give me a drive to work harder, but it really made me assess every element of my business to creative. Also, the spotlight has been drawn on me and the advice from the judges and other designers has been amazing as well."

Cowan is also working on expanding his customer beyond. He recently posted a clip from the hit 80s TV show Dynasty featuring Dominique Deveraux portrayed by Diahann Carroll where she declared "I don't sleep in my clothes, nor do I sleep with them. I require one bedroom for my wardrobe, and one for myself." The accompanying caption read, "When some one asks who my customer is, I send them this."

When asked who else he wants his customer to be next, he told FashionUnited, "My dream would be Joan Collins or Jane Fonda, I love those women. Aside from that, I'm still loving dressing everyone from Cardi B to my friends who want to wear a denim two piece out in the day."

The designer is one to keep watching out for as he continues his stellar rise to fashion stardom. With a star-studded front row that was cemented by Kim Petras, Troye Sivan, and Christina Aguilera, the high-profile clients and success keep coming for the young designer.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR