Christian Cowan unveils FW24 capsule collection with Toms at NYFW

Christian Cowan unveiled his collaboration with footwear brand Toms at his eponymous brand's Fall/Winter 24 show during New York Fashion Week. Taking place at New York City's The Harmonie Club, the Toms x Christian Cowan collaboration marked the first time that the designer looked to his works as the main source of inspiration for a collection.

Toms, known for its commitment to social impact and philanthropy, may seem to be an unconventional partner for the avant-garde fashion house, but it's precisely their "unique yet harmonious" characteristics that brought these two seemingly disparate brands together, according to a statement.

The Toms x Christian Cowan collection for FW24 features several flat shoe styles that include a number of the house's design hallmarks, such as the five-point star, which pays homage to the designer's love of astronomy.

Toms x Christian Cowan Credits: Maya Dispenza for Christian Cowan

The capsule collection seamlessly mixes "Cowan's daring artistic vision with Toms' purposeful approach to shoes," as the collaboration highlights the common ideals in both brands.

"The flamboyance of the blossoming peony juxtaposed with raw and durable fabrics is so fresh," said Christian Cowan in a statement. "I love how these designs merge the magic of our runways with the ease of wearable and comfortable design."

"These are those shoes that you get and wear every single day, and forget about all your other shoes." The limited-edition Toms x Christian Cowan capsule collection will be exclusively available on Toms.com and ChristianCowan.com come Spring 2024.