Christian Lacroix launches capsule with UOOYAA for Asian market

Christian Lacroix has collaborated with Chinese streetwear label UOOYAA on a new haute couture-meets-streetwear capsule collection.

The collection will include 12 thoughtfully curated pieces with a streetwear aesthetic juxtaposed with Lacroix's iconic prints, silhouettes and embellishments. The pieces will range in price from 200 to 800 dollars and center around solely the Asian market at first.

The UOOYAA x Christian Lacroix capsule will initially launch at several Shanghai-based retailers on September 3. The line will eventually expand to international markets, making its way to U.S. stockist Peri.A in West Hollywood, CA and to UOOYA's showroom in Hoxton, London where the brand will take direct orders.

UOOYAA is a leading premium fashion brand in China. It has standalone stores in Beijing and Shanghai, and made its European debut in September 2018 at London Fashion Week.

Nicolas Topoil, CEO of Christian Lacroix commented: “We are an iconic couture house, renowned for pushing fashion’s boundaries – challenging the constraints of style to create collections that speak volumes- there has never been a better time to break these barriers and become more democratised.”

“With this collaboration with Christain Lacroix, we want to break the boundaries of the high fashion and street culture, which is also our interpretation of 'FUN,'" said founder and creative director JianXia Yin. "We can’t wait to share with everyone the world of UOOYAA x Christian Lacroix, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion.”