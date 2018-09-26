Christian Louboutin launches belts for men

Christian Louboutin is launching a new product category: belts for men. Eight styles, all made of leather and manufactured in Italy, will join the label’s catalogue from December.

The belts will come in different colors and feature Louboutin’s signature shade of red on the backside. The collection will be available for purchase at christian Louboutin stores worldwide, as well as on the label’s website.

Founded in 1991 in Paris, Christian Louboutin’s namesake label is best known for the stiletto heels featuring red soles, but the company offers other shoe styles and leather accessories for men and women as well. The company currently operates over 140 stores around the world.

Photo: courtesy of Christian Louboutin