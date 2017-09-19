Christian Siriano collaborates with Barbie

Christian Siriano, whose well known for advocating body positivity in fashion, has partnered with Mattel to launch a one-of-a-kind collection showcasing red carpet glamour on the four different Barbie body types found in the brand's Fashionistas line.

Four of the one-of-a-kind Barbie looks were inspired by red carpet moments Siriano designed for celebrities. The final doll's gown was inspired by the designer's resort 2018 collection to complete the diverse line-up. Both Siriano and Barbie aim to further promote more diversity through this collection.

"Barbie has always been a huge inspiration to me and I'm honored to be teaming up with this iconic brand," Siriano said. "It's especially exciting to be designing an array of inclusive and diverse doll looks that can allow girls to see themselves better represented when they play. It was incredible to recreate iconic red carpet moments and dress my latest muse, Barbie, in a new look from my Resort 2018 collection."

Christian Siriano and Barbie highlight diversity and fashion with Fashionistas line

Over the past three years, the Barbie brand has infused a variety of skin tones, body types, hair styles and fashions into its line—making it the most diverse doll line on the market. The brand is a better reflection of the girls who play with them, and culturally depicts a broader view of beauty currently seen on runways, red carpets, in magazines and with the rise of social media influencers.

"Barbie is a fashion icon—she's been dressed by a multitude of designers over the years who have used her as a canvas to reflect beauty of the moment," said Sejal Shah Miller, vice president of global marketing of Barbie. "We are thrilled that Christian is the next designer to be inspired by Barbie and is showcasing a diverse and inclusive view of red carpet looks."

The Barbie Fashionistas segment continues to exceed expectations, as sales of the line see high double-digit growth globally. Diversity continues to roll out across brand content, marketing and product, including the Fantasy, Entertainment and Careers segments.

photo:courtesy of PR Newswire