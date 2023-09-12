Christian Siriano teams up with Bombay Sapphire at NYFW

Fashion designer Christian Siriano unveiled a cocktail couture gown in collaboration with gin brand Bombay Sapphire during his New York Fashion Week catwalk show.

For the look, Siriano was inspired by Bombay Sapphire gin cocktails to create a French 75-inspired haute couture gown as part of the gin brand’s ‘Saw This, Made This’ campaign.

Described as a celebration “of bubbles, tang of lemon juice, and the bright notes of gin,” associated with the cocktail, Siriano translated the drink into a gown crafted with champagne-tinged accents and the vibrant blue from Bombay Sapphire’s bottles, as well as utilising infused custom Bombay Sapphire-dyed fabrics.

Christian Siriano cocktail couture collection with Bombay Sapphire Credits: Bombay Sapphire by Stephanie Pistel

Alongside his catwalk creation, Siriano is also working with the gin brand to launch a limited-edition capsule collection for the holiday season. The cocktail party couture collection will take inspiration from three iconic gin cocktails - the Bombay Sapphire Gin and Tonic, Martini, and Collins. The collection will launch this autumn on ChristianSiriano.com.

Commenting on the collaboration, Siriano said in a statement: "As a designer, I find endless excitement in exploring disruptive ways to construct garments and challenge myself creatively. Partnering with Bombay Sapphire for the 'Saw This, Made This' campaign has allowed me to design a collection that transforms classic cocktail culture into fashion.

“By continuing to explore my creative boundaries and find inspiration in the unexpected, in this case, the silhouette of a French 75 cocktail, I hope to inspire others to discover uncharted territories of their imagination."

Christian Siriano cocktail couture collection with Bombay Sapphire Credits: Bombay Sapphire by Sansho Scott

The collaboration between Bombay Sapphire and Siriano extends the 'Saw This, Made This' campaign initiated by acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann last year, designed to encourage people to explore the creative inspiration that exists around them.

Jaime Keller, brand director of Bombay Sapphire, added: "As a brand who has always championed all forms of artistic expression, we've loved working with Christian to unlock a new form of creative inspiration for his designs.

"Saw This, Made This has always been about finding new and unique points of inspiration and Christian has shown that imagination shows no limits and that visual prompts can turn into tangible, beautiful creations. With the release of this partnership, we hope that audiences will tap into their own creativity and uncover the inspiration that permeates the world around them."