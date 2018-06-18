Christine Centenera tapped by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton debut

Christine Centenera, stylist and Vogue Autralia's fashion director, has an impressive new side gig. The fashion creative has been tapped by Louis Vuitton's new menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh to consult on the his first collection as well as style his first show which will be presented at Paris Fashion Week Men's this week.

Centenera has been back and forth on the project since April, and left for Paris on Friday as part of the final preparations for the show as reported by WWD. While Centenera's main job is at Vogue Australia, she has built an impressive styling career for herself having worked with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Estée Lauder. Centener and Abloh connected when they were both working with Kanye West.