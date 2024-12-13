Christmas displays from around the world

With Christmas fast approaching, FashionUnited has rounded up the best of this year’s festive displays, from Sir Paul Smith’s takeover at Claridge’s in London to Selfridges maximalist take on the holiday season, Saks Fifth Avenue’s dazzling 100th-anniversary showcase in New York, Fenwick’s 12 Days of Christmas in Newcastle, Dior’s showstopping tree in Toronto and Gucci’s statement snow globe installation in Miami.

London: Claridge's Christmas Tree 2024 designed by Paul Smith

Iconic hotel Claridge’s has become a festive focal point for the holiday season in London due to its Christmas trees being designed by famous names, including Karl Lagerfeld, Christopher Bailey, and Alber Elbaz. For 2024, the hotel has teamed up with British designer Sir Paul Smith, who designed a 20-foot Christmas tree sitting in a signature striped barrel, decorated with Paul Smith colourful baubles, ribbon, and over 100 bespoke birdhouses.

Claridge's Christmas Tree 2024 designed by Paul Smith Credits: Claridge's

Smith collaborated with British artist Nik Ramage, who made a series of mechanical birdhouses, all with a playful Paul Smith twist, with roofs decorated in playing cards, postage stamps and dice, and design studio Studiomama has created a series of their whimsical ‘Off Cut Creatures’ to sit around the base of the tree.

In addition, Paul Smith’s holiday ‘Merrymaker’ fragrance scents the lobby, and a chorus of birdsong is projected from the tree throughout the day to welcome guests. Smith has even transformed the hotel lobby into his living room, with a geometric Paul Smith stripe Rug Company Rug, reupholstered Maharam by Paul Smith fabric pieces surround the fireplace.

Smith has also added his playfulness to the hotel with a ‘Paul’s Pick n Mix’ trolley, which will be available for guests to enjoy.

Claridge's Christmas Tree 2024 designed by Paul Smith Credits: Claridge's

Commenting on the collaboration, Smith said: “My wife Pauline and I have been staying and dining at Claridge’s for many years. We have spent so many special moments like Christmas and New Year at the hotel with our grandchildren and so it is often a family affair.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to create this year’s Christmas tree and it’s something I hope people will enjoy and find fascinating and fun. When designing this year’s tree, I automatically thought of a bird house, friendly and optimistic, a symbol of home which reflects the welcoming spirit of Claridge’s.”

Saks 2024 holiday windows Credits: Saks by Luis Guillén

New York: Saks Fifth Avenue marks 100th anniversary

Saks Fifth Avenue is celebrating the flagship store’s 100th anniversary with dazzling windows showcasing the very best in luxury fashion framed by an elegantly illuminated facade and glistening garland to highlight the structural grandeur of the landmark building.

The holiday windows, which are on display until January 5, have been designed to delight customer’s “senses and imagination” with show-stopping fashion from Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Loewe, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne, Erdem, and Willy Chavarria set within an icy winter wonderland with oversized snowflakes, dichroic vinyl and silver reflective flooring to magnify the craftsmanship and embellishment of the featured styles.

Saks 2024 holiday windows Credits: Saks by Luis Guillén

Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks, said: “The holiday season is a special and important time for Saks, and we are excited to debut our holiday windows, which aim to inspire customers through a compelling fashion narrative.

“As a leading luxury destination, and in our 100th year, we are focused on delivering a memorable holiday shopping experience and spreading joy through new, only-at-Saks offerings and an expertly curated assortment from the most sought-after brands in fashion.”

Saks 2024 holiday windows Credits: Saks by Luis Guillén

The Distillery Winter Village in Toronto, Canada Credits: The Distillery Winter Village

Toronto: Christian Dior Parfums lights up the 2024 Distillery Winter Village

The Distillery Winter Village in Toronto, Canada, has teamed up with Christian Dior Parfums for the holiday season with a majestic, 55-foot-tall silver fir tree adorned with golden holiday motifs created for Dior by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, including a glowing sun-star masterpiece.

The tree, estimated to have taken more than 4,000 hours of craftmanship, features more than 70,000 dazzling lights and 1,000 custom 3D Dior fragrance bottle decorations and ornaments in an invitation to “rejoice in a magical, never-ending winter”.

The Distillery Winter Village in Toronto, Canada Credits: The Distillery Winter Village

Rik Ocvirk, vice president of The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and director of experiences and events, said: “We're thrilled to welcome visitors back to Toronto’s premier outdoor holiday market, The Distillery Winter Village. From the breathtaking, picture-perfect Christmas tree to whimsical experiences that celebrate our collective holiday spirit, over 50 seasonal vendor cabins including dozens of food options and holiday-themed outdoor bars, this year’s event is all about creating memories and moments you can’t find anywhere else.”

Gucci snow globe festive installation Credits: Gucci

Miami: Gucci unveils immersive festive-themed snow globe

For the festive season in Miami, US, Gucci has launched an immersive installation inspired by enchanted snow globes, paying homage to its travel-inspired heritage at the Sweet Bird North Plaza in Miami’s Design District, which will be on display until January 7.

At the heart of this creation lies a nod to founder Guccio Gucci's early days as a porter at The Savoy Hotel in London, where he first encountered the luggage that would later inspire the founding of his own boutique in Florence. Gucci’s renowned luggage pieces, ranging from elegant suitcases to grand trunks embossed with the distinctive GG Monogram, are brought to life against a backdrop of intricately designed miniature buildings. These animated scenes represent key locations in Gucci’s history, including Palazzo Gucci, located in Palazzo della Mercanzia in Florence, the Wooster Street boutique in New York City, and the flagship stores on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and New Bond Street in London.

In addition, Gucci has also collaborated with American artist Corydon Cowansage to create three murals located between the square and Gucci’s boutique.

Harrods Lora Piana ‘Workshop of Wonders’ Credits: Harrods

London: Harrods takeover by Lora Piana

Luxury department store Harrods in London has this festive season being taken over by Loro Piana with an elegant and magical ‘Workshop of Wonders’ concept that celebrates the Italian fashion house’s world of fibres, fabrics, icons, and symbols in celebration of its 100 years of history and heritage.

The festive collaboration is a full takeover of the Knightsbridge department store with a mesmerising display telling the story of Loro Piana across the store’s iconic Brompton Road façade with cashmere fibres transported in bales, light as a cloud, floating through conveyor belts, transforming into cloth and turning into a 17-metre holiday tree decorated with swathes of fabric and festive ornaments.

Harrods Lora Piana ‘Workshop of Wonders’ Credits: Harrods

Loro Piana has also decorated the 36 windows of the store, telling the brand’s manufacturing process where the rarest materials make their way to the factory in Quarona, Italy, before being transformed into ready-to-wear and Christmas gifts, honouring its workshops, tools, and master artisans. Each of the windows features hand-painted puppets framed by hand-knitted fluffy clouds to reflect Italian craftsmanship.

The Italian brand also has two pop-ups in store filled with dedicated collections of ready-to-wear accessories, children’s, home, and holiday items.

Harrods Lora Piana ‘Workshop of Wonders’ Credits: Harrods

Harrods Lora Piana ‘Workshop of Wonders’ Credits: Harrods

Nordstrom NYC x The Blizz on 57th Street Credits: Nordstrom by Connie Zhou

New York: Nordstrom NYC x The Blizz on 57th Street

Nordstrom’s New York City flagship store has been transformed with the help of The Blizz on 57th Street’s larger-than-life inflatable characters voiced by filmmaker and actor John Waters and actress Fran Drescher.

There are more than inflatables, inspired by fictional New York City staples, decorating the outside and inside of Nordstrom, with Mr. Blizz presiding over the 57th Street entrance, while Pigeonthia, a mystical, fortune-telling pigeon provides guests with insights into their futures and Wonder Ring, a lost engagement ring, presides over the coin-operated ring machines.

Nordstrom NYC x The Blizz on 57th Street Credits: Nordstrom by Connie Zhou

Olivia Kim, senior vice president of creative merchandising at Nordstrom, said: "Nordstrom has always strived to be a platform for discovery and we look forward to infusing the joy of the holidays with the unique spirit of New York, creating an unforgettable experience to those who visit our flagship this holiday. Partnering with this collective of New York based creatives and friends continues to reinforce our commitment to this community."

Harvey Nichols Christmas 2024 windows Credits: Harvey Nichols

London: Harvey Nichols showcases tribute to Tim Burton

Luxury department store Harvey Nichols has dedicated its Christmas window displays at its flagship Knightsbridge store in London to the work of American animator and film director Tim Burton.

The windows are inspired by Burton’s fantastical aesthetic while infusing the signature elegance of Harvey Nichols in celebration of the British retailer’s partnership with ‘The World of Tim Burton’ exhibition at the Design Museum, which runs until April 21, 2025.

Five sculptures from Burton’s private collection, crafted from his iconic illustrations and previously exhibited globally, take centre stage in the Knightsbridge store window display, which features a playful yet eery fantasy forest, complete with red Christmas trees and a pink sky background.

Janet Wardley, head of visual display at Harvey Nichols, said in a statement: “Silhouettes of trees frame both the interior and exterior, creating a captivating fantasy forest.

“Inside, specially commissioned crystal and metal trees are adorned with Harvey Nichols’ most coveted gifts, while mannequins with branch-like headpieces showcase this season’s finest partywear.”

Bergdorf Goodman Christmas windows Credits: Bergdorf Goodman by Ricky Zehavi

New York: Bergdorf Goodman ‘Toast of the Town’

For the 2024 holiday season, New York’s Bergdorf Goodman has been inspired by the energy and glamour of the city to celebrate its 200th anniversary across its Fifth Avenue windows. Designed in-house, each of the nine windows across the women’s and men’s stores highlights a specific aspect of the avenue’s enduring legacy.

From Marcus Garvey Park to Washington Square, the leafy havens are celebrated in vivid shades of green with creatures, statues, and foliage, while the hustle and bustle of the city is vibrantly illuminated in the window dedicated to the instantly recognisable yellow taxicab, and the famous lions of the New York Public Library are bathed in a rich red glow alongside literary iconography. Each of the windows also highlights the store’s fashion legacy with styles by Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Valentino, Thom Browne, Grace Ling, and Prabal Gurung.

Bergdorf Goodman Christmas windows Credits: Bergdorf Goodman by Ricky Zehavi

Fenwick’s 12 Days of Christmas window display Credits: Fenwick

Newcastle: Fenwick’s 12 Days of Christmas

For 2024, British department store Fenwick has brought its own twist on ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ reimagined by celebrated author and illustrator Chris Riddell with the help of family-owned British design and production house, Propability.

The window series tells the heartwarming story of Foggy, a determined partridge with a special Christmas wish to find Santa and make his pear tree grow. Beginning in the Broom Cupboard of Santa's workshop, where our hero tends to his struggling sapling, visitors follow Foggy's adventure through a series of enchanting scenes. The story unfolds through Santa's Design Studio, where Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens, and Four Calling Birds are hard at work. Moving through to the Secret Workshop, Foggy discovers five golden rings in a dazzling display before reaching Santa's Private Office, filled with six geese a-laying and seven swans a-swimming.

The tale concludes as Santa's helpers spring into action - eight maids a-milking, nine ladies dancing, and ten lords a-leaping all pitch in to help Foggy's tree grow. With a sprinkle of Santa's magic, delivered by eleven pipers piping and celebrated by twelve drummers drumming.

Fenwick’s 12 Days of Christmas window display Credits: Fenwick

Selfridges ‘More the Merrier!’ windows Credits: Selfridges

London: Selfridges ‘More the Merrier!’

Selfridges flagship department store on London’s Oxford Street is celebrating the holiday season with a vibrant maximalist display of “beauty and joy” inspired by the sculpture of British artist Andrew Logan and the tradition of the Christmas grotto. Each window has been created to become a luxurious “cave of wonder,” showcasing Logan’s artwork, as well as touches of the mosaic mirror, vibrant colour and maximalist style he is known for.

Selfridges ‘More the Merrier!’ window - Charles Jeffrey Credits: Selfridges

On Duke Street, Charles Jeffery interprets More the Merrier! with a three-character concept that brings mythical creatures to life, embodying a festive blend of hedonistic chaos and beauty. While on Orchard Street, home to the Selfridges Artist Windows, Flaminia Veronesi explores fantasy, mythologies and archetypes, creating imaginative, magical landscapes.

Laura Weir, chief creative at Selfridges, said: “The festive season at Selfridges is an antidote to the mundane; it’s our vibrant crescendo to 2024 as we transform our stores into high-octane wonderlands.

“We’ve collaborated with an incredible host of artists and creatives, bringing together different tastes and trends in an ode to imagination and a celebration of maximalism. We want our customers to share in this joy and to help them live brighter this Christmas.”

Selfridges ‘More the Merrier!’ windows Credits: Selfridges