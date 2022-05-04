Christopher Bates launches Top Gun inspired collection

Canadian fashion designer Christopher Bates has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to launch a Top Gun inspired collection ahead of the highly anticipated movie sequel premiering at the end of May.

The Top Gun x Christopher Bates limited-edition unisex line pays homage to the 1986 original film, while also nodding to the new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie and features products directly inspired by the film, including jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, volleyball tank-tops, and aviator sunglasses. All of the prints, engravings, and badges are made from authentic artwork from the original film.

Image: Top Gun x Christopher Bates

Commenting on the collaboration, Christopher Bates said in a statement: "Top Gun is one of my all-time favourite movies and creating this collection was a dream come true for me. Each piece was carefully crafted, with exceptional materials, artisanal level craftsmanship, and significant attention to detail.

“Our goal was to revive the beloved original film in a genuine and nostalgic way while ushering in a new generation of fans who will be experiencing the exhilarating world of Top Gun for the very first time."

Image: Top Gun x Christopher Bates

Jamie Drew, senior vice president, strategic partnerships and Americas licensing at Paramount Consumer Products, added: "It has been a great experience working with Christopher on this amazing collaboration. The collection creatively translates the iconic style from Top Gun into chic, wearable designs. We are so excited to bring this impeccable line to fans."

The collection will be available in the UK, US, Canada and Germany via topguncollection.com and in select retailers Shinobi Menswear in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, Gotstyle and The Coop in Toronto and Breuninger.com in Germany. Pop-up shops are also planned, including at Toronto's celebrated Stackt market from May 30 to June 5.

Image: Top Gun x Christopher Bates