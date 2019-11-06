Christopher John Rogers wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Brooklyn-based fashion designer Christopher John Rogers has been crowned the winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, following in the footsteps of designers including Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, and last year’s winner, Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Rogers beat off tough competition from Danielle Hirsh of Danielle Frankel and Reese Cooper, who were named runners-up at the JD.com-underwritten awards during a gala dinner and fashion show at Cipriani South Street.

As the winner, Rogers takes home 400,000 US dollars, while the two runners-up will receive 150,000 US dollars each, and all three designers will also regularly meet with an assigned business mentor.

25-year-old Rogers has been named one of America’s most promising design talents after wowing fashion editors and buyers during New York Fashion Week in September with his vibrant, joyful collection featuring organza ruffles and exaggerated church hats. The newcomer has also dressed celebrities including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Lizzo and Tracee Ellis Ross.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund announces 2019 winner

CFDA president and chief executive Steven Kolb said in a statement: “The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund continues to foster not only creative design talent but also an entrepreneurial spirit required in today’s changing fashion landscape. This year’s finalists represent the best of American fashion’s future. We thank JD.com for their generous support of tonight’s gala dinner and runway show, and for the ongoing support of American fashion.”

The sixteenth CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund featured 10 finalists including Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Victor Barragán of Barragán, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, Raffaella Hanley of Lou Dallas, Siying Qu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, and Natalie Ratabesi of Tre by Natalie Ratabesi, who all received one-on-one mentoring and evaluations from industry authorities as well as business advice.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief, Vogue US and US artistic director and global content advisor, Condé Nast, added: “With this year’s Fashion Fund finalists, we’ve seen not only great design and talent, but a wonderful commitment to progressive and inclusive values. Fashion should never be divorced from the values of the world and this year’s designers have taken that to heart.”

Image: courtesy of CFDA - Christopher John Rogers