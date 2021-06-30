Christopher Raeburn to open community design hub at London's East Village

Christopher Raeburn is to design and produce a new creative community design lab in London’s East Village in Stratford.

The new hub, called The Lab E20, will bring together emerging, local and global innovators in fashion, tech and design from the local E20 community, Newham and the wider London creative sector.

Raeburn, who is the founder of his eponymous label and the global creative director of Timberland, said he was “immensely proud” of the new space which is open to the public from July.

He said The Lab E20 will be “a meaningful space for all creative thinkers, alongside a provocation to the industry to reconsider our approach to material use and the merits of waste”.

East London design lab to open in July

The 3,500 square foot space will be located on the ground floor of Victory Plaza on East Park Walk and will form the backdrop to ‘PREVIEW’, a six-month programme of exhibitions, installations, workshops and events.

Supported by Get Living, partners planning to feature in the space include the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion.

British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush said East Village “will be the intersection where creative experimentation and social value combine”.

Jackie Robinson, director of East Village, added: “Opening PREVIEW with Raeburn’s exhibition serves as a powerful reminder that making sustainable choices is a collective responsibility.

“We hope visitors will feel inspired and empowered to continue making choices that help our environment and as a result, hope to see some of the next big ideas for low-carbon living born out of E20.”