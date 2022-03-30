Church’s launches collaboration with Off-White

British footwear label Church’s has launched a capsule collection with Off-White, personally designed by Virgil Abloh.

The gender-less collection, which made its debut on the catwalk at Off-White’s ‘Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience’ show during Paris Fashion Week, combines Abloh’s “question everything” philosophy with the artisan tradition and stylistic history of Church’s footwear.

The first drop is a “remastering" of a classic, with the Burwood x Off-White, giving Church’s storied Burwood Oxford brogue, which dates back to 1953, a contemporary feel with a distinctive new dovetail pattern.

Black brushed calfskin replaces the shoe’s conventionally brown suede upper, and "Special Events,” screen-printed in white in Off-White’s signature script, adorns the outside of the shoe while trademark Off-White hangtag underscores the style’s shared origins.

The Burwood x Off-White is the first of two drops and is on sale now at Off-White stores, Church’s stores, Church's online store and on Farfetch for 950 pounds.

Image: Farfetch; Church’s x Off-White

