Ciaté London collaborates with Smiley to mark its 50th anniversary

Indie British beauty brand Ciaté London has unveiled a new collaboration with Smiley to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary featuring make-up inspired by happiness, following the success of its 2020 partnership.

The five-piece beauty collaboration aims to harness the power of “creativity, colour, trends, and unexpected beauty,” explains Ciaté London, while spreading Smiley’s message of positivity to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

The collection features playful designs including the Smiley Glow-To Illuminating Blush Quad featuring four Ciaté London’s matte blush with ultra-fine powder highlighter shades, from peachy-pink to deep bronze, embossed with Smiley icons.

Image: Ciaté London

Ciaté London has also given its Pump Plump a Smiley makeover and its Lip Mask, as well as created new Smiley Nail Wraps with 12 playful designs created with “individuality in mind”. Completing the collection is a bright yellow Smiley handheld collectable mirror embossed with the brand’s mantra to “take the time to smile”.

Charlotte Knight, founder and chief executive at Ciaté London, said in a statement: “We’re so thrilled to be revisiting one of our most loved and unique Ciaté collaborations. I fell in love with Smiley’s iconic, bright imagery and their familiar and simple message of ‘Take Time To Smile’.

“Ciaté London and Smiley are innovative industry disruptors, and we both ultimately believe positivity is power and individuality is beautiful. It’s been a pleasure to create such a beautiful, bright collection with a pop culture icon.”

The Ciaté London and Smiley collection is available now at ciatelondon.com, prices from 13 pounds.

Image: Ciaté London

Image: Ciaté London

Image: Ciaté London