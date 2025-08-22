CID exhibition 'Woven Whispers' connects textiles and contemporary design

The exhibition Woven Whispers, first shown at Milan Design Week 2025, will soon open at the CID – The Centre for innovation and design at Grand-Hornu. Produced by Belgium is Design, it showcases 17 projects that connect Belgium’s textile heritage with contemporary experimentation, material research, and product development.

The exhibition offers a valuable case study in how textiles function as both cultural legacy and a platform for innovation. Themes of sustainability, tactility, and design thinking run throughout the projects, encouraging reflection on the role of textiles in future creative industries.

The CID, located on the Grand-Hornu site—one of Europe’s foremost neoclassical industrial landmarks—focuses on contemporary design and experimental research across design, architecture, and applied arts. Presenting Woven Whispers here underscores the continuing relevance of textile craft and research within education and practice.