CIFF announces strategic alliance with Copenhagen Fashion Week

Scandinavian fashion fair CIFF and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) have deepened their strategic partnership to support emerging design talent in the region. Together, they continue to back the CPHFW NewTalent programme, an initiative spotlighting brands operating for less than five years.

This long-term alliance provides participating Scandinavian brands with access to a robust international network of buyers, press, and fashion industry stakeholders. CIFF confirmed the collaboration in an official press release.

As part of the programme, selected designers benefit from mentorship opportunities with esteemed industry figures including Bruce Pask, men's fashion director at Neiman Marcus, and Mahoro Seward, editor at British Vogue.

For the Spring/Summer 2026 season, brands Anne Sofie Madsen, Berner Kühl, and Bonnetje unveiled their latest collections in the CPHFW NewTalent showroom. Additionally, the ‘One to Watch’ segment featured emerging labels Kettel Atelier, Stem, and Taus.

The partnership between CIFF and CPHFW continues to reinforce Copenhagen’s status as a vital hub for contemporary fashion and a launchpad for new creative voices.

Launched in June 2022, the CPHFW NewTalent initiative is backed by key collaborators including textile innovator Circulose, Zenz, Vanguards, Wessel & Vett’s Foundation, and Norwegian platform Alpha.

The most recent edition of CIFF took place from Tuesday, August 5 to Thursday, August 7, 2025, running concurrently with Copenhagen Fashion Week, which spanned Monday, August 4 to Friday, August 8.