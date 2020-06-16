Cinq à Sept teams with Saks donate to Food Bank for NYC

Cinq à Sept is releasing a new capsule collection to be sold exclusively through its e-commerce site and Saks Fifth Avenue. Proceeds from the limited-edition capsule will benefit Food Bank for New York City.

Featuring four cotton T-shirts, the capsule collection is designed to evoke a sense of joy and pride for New York. Each style is printed with a feel-good saying such as "Still In Love With NYC," "Stronger Together, Even Apart and "Avec Amour Tout Est Possible."

The T-shirts will retail for 85 dollars each, and 20 percent of net proceeds will be donated to Food Bank for New York City. The charitable organization works to end hunger in the city through food donations, information and community support.

The collection is available for retail through the Cinq à Sept and Saks Fifth Avenue e-commerce sites starting on June 16.

Image: Cinq à Sept