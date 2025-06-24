Circulose launches Circulose Forward to facilitate the adoption of circular materials in partnership with Canopy

Swedish circular material company Circulose has partnered with global NGO Canopy to launch Circulose Forward, a solutions platform, designed to help facilitate and streamline the adoption of low-impact, Next Generation materials and products at scale.

The new platform features practical tools, such as a digital materials library, price benchmarking and access to an optimized supplier network. Created to assist brands around the world in meeting their sustainability and circularity goals, the new platform also aims to build supply-chain resilience, without compromising commercial viability, quality or design.

“We’re proud to support Circulose’s launch of Circulose Forward,” said Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy in a statement. “This platform provides practical, scalable solutions that align with both climate science and market needs. It’s the kind of innovation that helps the industry leave deforestation in the past and move decisively toward a resilient, low-carbon, Next Gen future.”

Key partners from Circulose Forward include Spanish fast-fashion brand Mango, the first brand to start commercially using Circulose in its collections, classic American brand Tommy Hilfiger, Spanish brand and manufacturer Bobo Choses and Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Fibre Co., the first production partner of Circulose.

“Environmental and social sustainability are a fundamental pillar of Mango’s business model,” Andrés Fernández, sustainability and sourcing director at Mango, in a statement. “The launch of Circulose Forward provides an innovative solution that aligns with our goal to exclusively use fibres with lower environmental impact by 2030 and to foster a more circular and responsible fashion ecosystem.”

Thijs Maartens, VP Global Sustainability at Tommy Hilfiger, added: “At Tommy Hilfiger, we believe the future of fashion should be circular, and we’re taking steps to make it a reality today.The launch of CIRCULOSE® Forward supports the scaling of Circulose within our collection and achieving our goal to increase our use of more innovative materials.”

Circulose is a next-generation material made from cotton-rich textile waste, offering a circular alternative to virgin fibers like wood pulp or cotton. As a dissolving pulp, it enables the production of regenerated fibers, such as viscose, lyocell, modal, and acetate, while preserving quality and performance for high-end textile applications.