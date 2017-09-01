Citizens of Humanity founder moves forward with new denim-focused line

Los Angeles - Citizens of Humanity founder Jerome Dahan has found a new project. Joining forces with designer Noam Hanoch, the two have teamed together to launch ready-to-wear denim collection Jean Atelier.

The new line includes a monochrome palette filled with contemporary, ​elevated styles. Jean Atelier consists of draped trousers, lace details, loose tops, denim, one-piece jumpsuits, and more. As Citizens of Humanity is known for its luxury, on-trend designs; it's likely that the new label will reflect a similar aesthetic. While Citizens of Humanity stays within price range of approximately 198 to 368, the newer brand may land a tier higher in terms of price. According to WWD, Jean Atelier will vary from 425 to 1,875 in price, creating a wider range overall.

Jerome Dahan and Noam Hanoch launch denim label Jean Atelier

In comparing the two brands, it seems that the fresh label will take more of an experimental approach. “Jean Atelier is more directional creatively and has a much sexier aesthetic [than Citizens of Humanity],” Hanoch told WWD. “We felt like the premium denim space has become very saturated and price-point driven, so we saw a tremendous opportunity in the market for a designer denim brand with a strong point of view.” Ultimately, it seems Jean Atelier will be aiming for a different customer than the former label altogether.

The line will be manufactured in Los Angeles, similar to Citizens of Humanity, which is based in Huntington Park. The collection will be available at FWRD Elyse Walker and Barneys New York for fall 2017. As the founder, Dahan has over 25 years of experience in the fashion industry. In venturing into a new line, the veteran has specialized in premium denim on a global scale. Citizens of Humanity designed, marketed, and produced brands including its own, Goldsign, and Agolde. With his international footprint in fashion and Hanoch's extensive design experience, it'll be interesting to see how Jean Atelier fares moving forward.

Photo Source: Jean Atelier