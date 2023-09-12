City of Milan and Ferragamo launch scholarship project to support local fashion talent

The project entitled 'Milan and Ferragamo for the training of young talents', a synergy between the Milan City Council's Department of Labor Policies, the Salvatore Ferragamo Group and the ETS Fashion Training System Platform has been presented in Milan. The aim of the project is to provide support for a high-level training path for four talented male or female students from the Civic Schools of Fashion and History located in Milan.

The project was created as part of the Patto per il Lavoro, the alliance signed in April 2022 between the City of Milan and the city's main employers and trade unions to improve employment and the quality of work in Milan. The agreement provides the opportunity for companies, institutions, foundations, private and public entities to actively contribute through projects, which can be nominated for display of interest.

The Salvatore Ferragamo group has presented a project to support the training of four young people from Milan's Civic Schools of Fashion and Tailoring through the provision of four scholarships worth a total of 30 thousand euros for enrollment in a three-year post-diploma course at a fashion academy or institute. The Municipality of Milan then involved the nonprofit association ETS Fashion Training System Platform in the initiative.

City of Milan and Ferragamo launch scholarships

ETS submitted the project to its member schools and met with four academies to financially support the attendance of 4 three-year post-diploma courses for four male or female students by offering to cover the net cost of the Ferragamo Scholarships. The fashion academies in question are: the Costume & Fashion Academy, Iuad Fashion Academy, the Secoli Institute and Naba, New Academy of Fine Arts.

Leonardo Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo said in a statement: "Investing in young people and giving them opportunities for professional development and growth has been a founding value of the company I represent. Like my parents, Wanda and Salvatore Ferragamo, I am absolutely convinced that a path to success is not built alone, but with the help of everyone, with teamwork and common goals, with inclusiveness.”

He continued: "Young people are the category in which I feel the greatest interest, and I am always fascinated by their potential, the energy and strength with which they face their present to prepare for and build a rewarding future."

"We are proud to support this laudable initiative, which fully expresses the values of Piattaforma sistema formativo moda Ets: fostering the access of new talents to the world of work, connecting the educational system and the industry to create competitive professional skills and innovate the fashion system," added Matteo Secoli, president of Piattaforma sistema formativo moda Ets and chairman of Istituto Secoli," Ferragamo said.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and editing from Italian into English by Veerle Versteeg.