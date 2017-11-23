Claridge's unveils 2017 Christmas tree

Iconic London hotel Claridge’s has unveiled this year’s Christmas tree installation designed by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, featuring a series of inverted spruce Christmas trees placed around the hotel lobby.

The festive installation is inspired by Lagerfeld’s childhood memories of Christmas, with the centrepiece to the display being a sixteen foot high inverted tree with silver gilded roots topped with a multi-faceted mirrored star which reflects rays of magical light across the art deco lobby.

Reminiscent of a silver stalactite, the tree is hung with traditional silver lametta decorations, silver butter leather feathers and snowflakes handmade by craftsmen in Germany with tree candles giving a warm, inviting glow. Under the tree sit hand sewn white Icelandic sheepskin rugs to reflect a recent snowfall.

In addition, an inverted candlelit tree takes the place of Claridge’s central chandelier to add a touch of Christmas chic, while the pure white linen cloths that cover the tables under the various trees are symbolic of a Christmas ritual that Lagerfeld’s mother would perform every year.

Commenting on the collaboration Lagerfeld said: “Christmas trees are the strongest ‘souvenir’ of my happy childhood.”

Claridge’s General Manager Paul Jackson added: “We are honoured and delighted that Karl Lagerfeld agreed to design our annual Claridge’s Christmas Tree. We believe this magical take on his childhood memories captures the spirit of the season perfectly and adds a sense of fun and glamour to our lobby.”

Lagerfeld’s tree is the ninth designer Christmas collaboration for the hotel. The tradition started in 2009 when John Galliano then at Dior designed the tree for two consecutive years. Galliano's creations were followed by Alber Elbaz for Lanvin in 2011, Kally Ellis of McQueens in 2012, Dolce and Gabbana decorated the tree in 2013 and 2014, followed by Christopher Bailey and Burberry in 2015.

Last year’s tree was led by Apple's chief design officer, Sir Jony Ive, and industrial designer, Marc Newson, who worked with British set designer Michael Howells to explore the relationship between nature and technology to produce a display that featured four-metre high light boxes with black and white photographic images of snow-covered silver birch trees, with a canopy of natural green pines creating a truly magical forest.

Images: courtesy of Claridge’s