Clarks joins resale market with Dotte

Footwear brand Clarks has joined Dotte’s Resale Collective to allow customers to earn rewards for selling outgrown Clarks shoes on the platform.

Dotte is the UK’s first fully circular peer-to-peer marketplace where parents can buy, sell, donate and recycle outgrown children’s clothing. It launched its Resale Collective in 2021 with leading childrenswear brands such as Tobias and the Bear and Turtledove London, and earlier this year added M&S Kidswear.

The initiative provides kidswear brands with a way to reduce their overall impact on the planet complete with a readymade community of resellers. Clarks is using the sustainable platform to help close the loop on its products by allowing a quick and easy solution for parents to sell their outgrown Clarks kids’ shoes.

The process is simple when a customer sells a Clarks item on the Dotte platform, the seller is rewarded with a 15 percent discount voucher to spend online at Clarks as a thank you for keeping their shoes in circulation, which will help reduce waste and extend the lifespan of the brand’s footwear.