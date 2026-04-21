Clarks launches digital marketplace with over 100 partner brands

Clarks has launched a new digital marketplace, ‘Brands now at Clarks’, marking a notable step in its strategy to expand beyond footwear into a broader lifestyle offering.

The UK-based platform has introduced more than 100 partner brands to its e-commerce platform for the first time, allowing customers to shop across categories including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, accessories and lifestyle products.

The curated selection is designed to complement Clarks’ core footwear range while responding to changing consumer demand.

Brand partners include global names such as Adidas, Nike, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger, alongside independent labels like Apatchy London.

In a statement, Joe Ulloa, vice president UK & EMEA at Clarks, said: “From the outset, it was essential that every brand partner reflected the values that have defined Clarks for over 200 years - premium quality, comfort and value.

“‘Brands now at Clarks’ represents an exciting new chapter for us. It allows us to offer a broader shopping experience, while staying true to the heritage and trust we’ve built.”

The launch builds on Clarks’ recent expansion into new categories, including back-to-school apparel and non-footwear items such as t-shirts and hoodies, as well as the continued growth of its Cloudsteppers concept.

Additional brands, including Armani Exchange and Lacoste, are set to join the platform in the coming weeks, as Clarks continues to develop its position as a multi-category lifestyle retailer.