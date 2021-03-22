Clarks launches sneaker made with recycled materials

Clarks has launched what it describes as its “most sustainable sneaker” to date - made with less waste and recycled materials.

The Clarks Origin shoes are made without glue and with just five pieces, allowing them to be easily disassembled at the end of their lifecycle.

The shoes have a dual-density footbed containing 15 percent production waste foam EVA, 5 percent recycled rubber, and a responsibly sourced sheepskin liner “from tanneries committed to reducing their environmental footprint”.

The sneakers’ suede upper is sourced from tanneries with similar commitments, while its outsole is made from 51 percent recycled content.

The shoes are held together with 100 percent recyclable, mono-material nylon thread, and finished with 100 percent recycled polyester laces.

Clarks chief marketing officer Tara McRae said in a release: “Clarks strives to be a sustainable business in everything we do, and it’s something I feel passionate about. We are known for the quality and durability of our shoes which inherently means we support sustainable fashion. But we still have a lot to work on.

“We are on a journey to becoming more sustainable every day, from sourcing more sustainable materials to supporting better working conditions for the people who make our shoes. Our brand new shoe, ‘Origin’ is just one great example of what we can achieve as a business, designing for a more sustainable future.”