Clarks Original teams up with Salehe Bembury

Acclaimed American footwear designer Salehe Bembury has teamed up with Clarks Original to reinvent the iconic Clarks Lugger from the archives.

Almost 40 years since it was first introduced, Bembury, the designer and architect of some of the most recognisable sneaker designs of the past decade, is bringing back the Lugger with a new silhouette crafted from tactile suede and neoprene.

The Mud Moss Lugger offers a contemporary new take on the iconic style, fusing Bembury’s trademark motifs with the famous Wallabee Cup sole unit and asymmetric lacing and suede/neoprene quarters.

Image: Clarks; Clarks Original x Salehe Bembury ‘Mud Moss Lugger’

The new-look Lugger is available in three bold colourways of Masala Orange, Sapa Green and Lichen Grey, and features exclusive Bembury-branded fobs and signature Clarks Originals FSC- certified crepe rubber soles.

The Clarks Original x Salehe Bembury collaboration launches on January 20. The Luggers, priced at 160 pounds, will be available from Bembury’s beaspunge.com channel, clarks.co.uk, clarksusa.com, and select Clarks stores and wholesale partners in the UK, US, Canada, China, France and Japan.

Image: Clarks; Clarks Original x Salehe Bembury ‘Mud Moss Lugger’

Image: Clarks; Clarks Original x Salehe Bembury ‘Mud Moss Lugger’

Image: Clarks; Clarks Original x Salehe Bembury ‘Mud Moss Lugger’