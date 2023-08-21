Clarks Originals launches collaboration with Daniëlle Cathari

Heritage footwear brand Clarks Originals has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with Amsterdam-based fashion designer Daniëlle Cathari, a reimagining of its iconic Wallabee silhouette.

Cathari, known for her playful femininity and subversive take on classic designs, has reworked Clarks Originals Wallabee hand-stitched moccasin silhouette, first released in 1968, in seven new shades.

The Clarks Originals x Daniëlle Cathari collection offers the Wallabee as a deconstructed wardrobe staple, using both the front and back of Clarks Originals’ premium English suede to play with textures and create asymmetry.

Clarks Originals x Daniëlle Cathari collection Credits: Clarks Originals

The reworked style is available in seven new shades of Wallabee in navy, chocolate brown, deep Kelly green, dusty pink, pale green, chilli red, and lavender, one for every day of the week. The collection also includes matching leather keyholders inspired by the Clarks Originals fobs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cathari, said in a statement: “As a frequent Wallabee wearer, it would only make sense to partner with Clarks Originals on a first footwear collab. Since the shoe is such a wardrobe staple, I wanted to create 7 unique colourways in my very own colour palette - one for each day of the week.”

Clarks Originals x Daniëlle Cathari remixed Wallabee shoes are available exclusively from daniellecathari.com, clarks.com, and select retailers in the UK, US, Europe and Asia. The collection will feature an extended women’s size run, UK 3-10 and will be priced at 150 pounds / 180 euros / 190 US dollars.

