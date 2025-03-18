Clarks Originals launches collaboration with Liam Gallagher

British footwear brand Clarks Originals has joined forces with singer/songwriter Liam Gallagher to reimagine another archival silhouette following the sell-out success of its first collaboration in 2022.

The new collaboration, launching on March 20, coincides with Clarks celebrating its 200th anniversary and sees Gallagher breathing new life into the Clarks Desert Rain, a rare Clarks silhouette, which originally launched in the early 2000s.

Liam Gallagher x Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain Credits: Clarks

The new look limited-edition Clarks Desert Rain stays true to the footwear brand’s heritage while adding Gallagher’s “signature touch,” explains the brand. This includes the iconic Clarks Originals premium pebble crepe outsole, jumbo cotton cord upper in Clarks’ tonal suede colourway, and Liam Gallagher’s silhouette branding on the heel.

Other touches include a double-sided suede fob featuring Clarks Originals branding on one side and LG’s silhouette on the reverse.

Liam Gallagher x Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain Credits: Clarks

Commenting on the collaboration, Gallagher said in a statement: “Clarks is a sophisticated shoe. It’s like a Bentley or an old Rolls-Royce - classic!

“I know when I put on Clarks. Like when I put these Clarks Desert Rain on today, I feel proper.”

Gallagher has been a lifelong fan of Clarks, wearing the brand as a schoolboy and notably rocking them in the ‘90s during the height of Oasis. His original collaboration with the brand stemmed from a Tweet from the singer urging the brand to bring back the discontinued Rambler. This led to the creation of his own LG Rambler, which sold out in minutes.

The Liam Gallagher x Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain will be available from Clarks online and in selected stores, as well as through exclusive stockists from March 20, retailing at 140 pounds.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-edition pair one day early from the Clarks Originals Berwick Street in London and Kings Street in Manchester stores only on March 19.

Liam Gallagher x Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain Credits: Clarks