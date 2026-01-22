Clarks Originals teases its first-ever apparel range

British footwear brand Clarks is expanding its Originals line beyond footwear with its first-ever unisex apparel collection, featuring T-shirts, caps, and men’s socks.

The brand teased the upcoming Clarks Originals collection during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, showcasing apparel for spring/summer 2026 inspired by its iconic “big three silhouettes”, the Wallabee, Desert Boot, and Desert Trek in an earthy colour palette, including the Clarks green hue.

Clarks Originals debut apparel collection for SS26 Credits: Clarks Originals

The unisex collection features boxy-cut T-shirts crafted in heavyweight cotton with bold illustrative brand graphics across the back, alongside caps embroidered with the Clarks logo, and socks adorned with distinctive Wallabee and Trek Man embroidered graphics.

Highlights include T-shirts emblazoned with ‘The Whole Family Enjoys Walking in Wallabees’ slogan paired with illustrations of a family taking a wallabee for a walk and vintage-inspired two-toned baseball caps with a curved peak and soft structure.

Clarks Originals debut apparel collection for SS26 Credits: Clarks Originals

The apparel range was unveiled alongside the news that Chinese Mongolian artist Blanche Yu has been named the guest creative director for the autumn/winter 2026 season.

Known for her work across retail space design, decorative arts, and installations, Yu’s debut collection is titled ‘Desert Riders’ and will feature weathered leather boots, lug sole boat shoes, and workwear-inspired garments, fusing classic American silhouettes with Asian and Mongolian influences.

The pieces in the collection will be elevated with “intricate detailing,” explains the brand, with decorative charms, beads, studs, and trinkets sitting alongside hand-embroidered motifs, woven leather panels, and layered textiles inspired by traditional saddles and the ceremonial uniforms of Mongolian horsemen.