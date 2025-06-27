Classic luxury and streetwear cross paths in Paris with Anderson, Mihara Yasuhiro and Chavarria

Paris - Dior is set to present its new artistic director, Jonathan Anderson, at Paris Fashion Week Men’s this Friday. Anderson, the designer who radically changed the century-old Spanish firm Loewe, now has the responsibility of doing the same with all of the French brand's collection lines.

Since Christian Dior founded the powerful brand in 1947, it had not had the same artistic director for the men's, women's and haute couture collections. The 40-year-old Northern Irish designer, known for his passion for contemporary art and his conceptual style, has now taken on that challenge.

On the same day, the Chicano American designer, Willy Chavarria, will present his collection in Paris for the second time, with a street and quarrelsome style totally opposite to Anderson’s.

Creator of his own brand JW Anderson, Anderson boosted Loewe’s sales during his almost twelve years of management between 2013 and 2025. His creations are meticulous; an exaltation of luxury, but with humour, full of nods to his passions (art, cinema), with an abundance of noble materials, such as leather, the highest quality wools, and metal.

Born in California in 1967, Chavarria is an activist designer, a defender of migrants and the homosexual cause, who draws inspiration from the fashion of the 1940s: men in wide pleated trousers, shoulder pads, open shirts, a profusion of chains and beads, and vamp women.

But this is combined with more informal clothing, sports tracksuits, basketball trainers, and long or short boxer shorts.

Chavarria caused a sensation six months ago with a show that featured a musical performance by rapper J Balvin, in a Parisian church.

Anderson prefers the calmness of classical or electronic music, and allusions to artists such as the American artist Andy Warhol.

"Dior is a legendary name that must reflect its time," Anderson told the newspaper Le Figaro on the eve of his show, which took place at the Hôtel des Invalides.

The luxury sector is experiencing moments of uncertainty, and artistic changes have taken place throughout 2025 in brands such as Dior, Balenciaga and Chanel, where the forty-one-year-old Franco-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy is set to make his debut.

Anderson took the reins of Dior calmly, and the brand already announced that it would not present a collection at Haute Couture Week, in ten days’ time.

This Friday, the Japanese designer Mihara Yasuhiro, who usually reinterprets streetwear and skateboard fashion with humour, and his compatriot Junya Watanabe, will also present their collections.