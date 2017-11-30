Claudia Lambeth wins Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Amazon Growing Business Awards

Claudia Lambeth, ‎Founder and CEO of Luna Mae London, was recognised by Amazon and CBI, winning the Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Amazon Growing Business Awards.

Speaking after picking up the Award, Claudia Lambeth said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to win this award. Receiving such high praise from industry leaders such as Amazon and the CBI is a testament to the hard work at Luna Mae London and for quality British design and manufacturing as a whole, with all of our products crafted in the UK. The award puts us on a great platform for 2018 and will help boost our exporting capabilities, while training a new generation of young pattern-makers and seamstresses through our apprenticeship programme.”

“A huge congratulations to all the winners and businesses highly commended last night”, said Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “These businesses are the lifeblood of the UK economy and a true inspiration to others, so it’s great to see them recognised for their incredible entrepreneurship, creativity and innovative spirit at the awards.”

Claudia Lambeth founded Luna Mae London in 2012. Faced with a frustration from off-the-rack sizing and after understanding the complexities of bra construction, Claudia developed a solution to offer women a personalised bespoke service which celebrated and considered their own unique requirements.

The Amazon Growing Business Awards were created by Real Business and backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The event launched in 1999.