Claudia Li gets whimsical for NYFW

Dare to dream. Claudia Li did for her spring/summer 2018 collection. This season, Li decided to explore the surrealism of childlike dreams. The inspiration for the collection was drawn from the memory and playfulness of whimsical nature of child like curiosity and the ability to enter another world.

Her take on florals for spring involved beautiful yellow tulips, which was a signature pattern for several looks in the collection. A yellow tulip poplin mushroom sleeve dress paired with a yellow tulip nylon mushroom poncho was an example of how to keep it stylish for those rainy spring days.

Li's dressmaking skills were also on full display with a pink goatsbeard poplin paperdoll dress. She can do a cocktail party dress or a casual chic look with ease. Take for her example the yellow tulip poplin mushroom crop top with yellow tulip viscose wrap pants that were maximum comfort and style.

As customers want to be more comfortable in their clothes, Li kept this in mind as she focused on taking light silks and jersey and draping them together into hanging tulip and cocoon silhouettes. While the silhouettes were more relaxed, that didn't take away from their sense of luxury. Cottons and denims were done in boxy shapes for that boyfriend cut style that women have come to love so much.

The color palette included vibrant yellows, pinks and reds which were joined by darker undertones including deep blue and evergreen.

This season, Claudia Li has also introduced the Kete bag, a leather flower basket shape bag featuring an inner drawstring silk pouch. She's making her play for the competitive handbag market, but with a smart design that can handle the tough competition.

photos: courtesy of Linda Gaunt Communications