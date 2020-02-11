Claudia Li partners with Teva for NYFW

While fashion week has always been a place for designers to reveal their latest creations, it’s also a time for purveyors in all areas of the industry to determine the next set of trends to rise to the surface. Last year, shoes inspired by the hiking and camp culture appeared on runways everywhere, and based on Claudia Li’s most recent show, the trend isn’t slowing down just yet.

For its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the New York-based designer partnered with footwear brand Teva to create the shoes that accompanied her collection. According to an announcement from the Decker Brands-owned company, Li customized Teva’s iconic Indio Jewel style, a sporty platform sandal, with hand-beaded embellishments.

The shoes complemented the designer’s collection, which featured updated silhouettes and new fabrics that were inspired by Li’s memories of shopping at the markets in China with her grandfather.

Images: Courtesy of Teva/Rudy K Lawidjaja