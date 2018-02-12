Claudia Li presented the modern princess at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is no stranger to seeing a few princess gowns go down the runway. However, this season at New York Fashion Week, designer Claudia Li decided to give us a modern take on a princess. Her fall/winter 2018 collection was inspired by the Turkish fairytale "The Silent Princess."

She presented a series of dresses, outerwear pieces and accessories that took the classic idea of a princess and put her in the shoes of today's modern woman. Brightly colored and patterned fabrics juxtaposed shearling and heavy wool pieces. Embellishments and crystal accents were also big in this collection with plenty of sequins and Swarovski rhinestone buttons.

Coats, tops and dresses were featured in houndstooth wool, jacquards and woodland scene patterns. Elements of nature played a big part in patterns like floral patterns, peacocks and a pattern of a woman at a tree. Other details included double pleated skirts with metallic weaves. There was a lot of shimmer here to add to the whimsical elements of the collection.

In terms of silhouettes, there were clean column lines for a relaxed fit, as today's modern princess wants to be more comfortable. Suiting pieces had a regal, tailored look, but didn't read as constricting.

This season, Claudia Li also introduced two new shoe styles for fall including a bootie and a pump featuring the designer's signature oversized tab. The 'Kete' bag from spring/summer has also been reinvented, featuring a solid leather rectangular shape available in black and forest green as well as larger style with Mongolian curly shearling trim.

photos: courtesy of Linda Gaunt Communications