Clearpay drops NFTs with Richard Quinn

Clearpay, the sponsor of London Fashion Week, has teamed up with Richard Quinn and the British Fashion Council to offer limited-edition floral rose NFTs to “lucky customers” to celebrate the city-wide LFW celebrations until October 13.

The large rose NFTs pay homage to Quinn’s spring/summer 2023 collection and will give fashion fans access to an exclusive experience, including a VIP London Fashion Week celebration in London on October 12 or bespoke designer merchandise.

There is a total of 50 NTFs available for purchase at 50 pounds at inbloomnft.co.uk, including 15 NFTS that unlock an invitation for the customer and a guest to Richard Quinn’s party in Covent Garden on October 12. At the event, the designer will unveil "his favourite and most iconic looks to date," alongside key pieces from his SS23 collection, including a selection from the 23 bespoke, made-to-order outfits he created in tribute to the Queen.

While the other 35 NFTs will come with a limited-edition collection of accessories in an iconic Richard Quinn floral print created exclusively with Clearpay. The curated set includes a bucket hat, a scrunchie and a tote bag.

Image: Clearpay/Richard Quinn

All proceeds of the NFT sales will be donated to the BFC Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on education, grant-giving and business mentoring.

In addition, Clearpay and Quinn are hosting a free exhibition at 20 Floral Street, Covent Garden, on October 13, as part of the London Fashion Week city-wide celebration.

Nick Molnar, co-founder of Clearpay, said in a statement: Our Richard Quinn partnership is another fantastic example of how we’re bringing Clearpay’s mission to life - connecting shoppers to the best brands in innovative and exciting ways. We are thrilled to continue our support of the British fashion and retail industry in this meaningful way.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Quinn added: “I’m thrilled to partner with Clearpay to put a unique Richard Quinn stamp on the London Fashion Week celebrations. From the creation of the beautiful rose NFT and bespoke merchandise, to our event in Covent Garden and the exhibition open to the public, this will be a true celebration of fashion, and will be a spectacular way to mark this season’s London Fashion Week.”