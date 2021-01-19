Closed and Candiani team up for biodegradable stretch denim collection

German fashion brand Closed has teamed up with Italian denim mill Candiani for a 100 percent degradable denim collection.

The capsule collection, which comprises jeans and jackets for both women and men, is made using organic cotton and biodegradable stretch yarn Coreva, which is developed by Candiani.

Traditionally metal buttons and studs have been swapped out for natural versions with cellulose origins, the Closed logo is lasered on instead of printed on leather, and a Tencel thread holds the garments together.

This all results in an entire collection of garments that can be degraded within about six months in compost without any microplastic residue or chemical emission.

Launching in February, the collection comprises two jeans fits for women, Gill and X-Lent, plus the jacket Twist. The men on the other hand have the choice between the fits X-Lent and Drop with a classic denim jacket.