Clothing repair school in France revives craft skills and sustainable fashion education

A new clothing repair school Ecole de la Réparation in Roubaix is helping revive traditional garment repair skills while responding to growing demand for sustainability-focused fashion education.

Located in what was once France’s textile manufacturing capital, the initiative focuses on teaching repair, alteration and garment restoration techniques as part of a broader effort to extend the life cycle of clothing and reduce textile waste. The programme reflects a wider shift within fashion education toward circular design practices and practical sustainability training, according to the school's website.

Repair skills returning to fashion education

For decades, many fashion programmes prioritised garment creation and trend development over repair and maintenance skills. However, as concerns about overproduction and textile waste intensify, educators and industry organisations are increasingly reintroducing repair-based learning into fashion curricula.

The school in Roubaix positions repair not only as a technical skill, but also as a cultural and environmental practice. Students learn how to restore damaged garments, understand textile construction and work with existing materials rather than relying solely on new production.

This approach aligns with broader European conversations around circular fashion, where extending product longevity is seen as essential to reducing the environmental impact of the apparel industry.

Connecting heritage and future fashion practice

Roubaix’s history as a textile hub gives the initiative additional cultural significance. Once home to a thriving manufacturing industry, the city has increasingly repositioned itself around creative industries, design education and textile innovation.

By teaching repair and restoration techniques, the programme also helps preserve artisanal knowledge that risks disappearing as fast-fashion production models dominate the global market.

Educators involved in the initiative argue that future designers need a deeper understanding of materials, garment durability and maintenance in order to create more responsible fashion systems.

Sustainability through practical learning

The school exemplifies a growing educational trend that merges sustainability theory with practical repair and making. Rather than a separate subject, sustainability is integrated into technical training and studio work. Examples include a Circular Product Design Course focused on redesigning household items for longevity and repairability, a Textile Repurposing Workshop teaching advanced mending to upcycle garments, and Renewable Energy Systems Training which covers ethical material sourcing and disposal alongside installation and maintenance.

As governments, brands and consumers place greater emphasis on circular economy principles, repair education is becoming an increasingly important part of preparing future fashion professionals for evolving industry expectations.

The Roubaix initiative demonstrates how fashion education is expanding beyond design and production to include restoration, reuse and long-term product stewardship—skills that many educators now view as essential for the next generation of designers and makers.