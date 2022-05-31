CNMI reveals details of 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has revealed its plans for the upcoming 2022 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which is set to be held on September 25 at La Scala Theatre in Milan, coinciding with the end of Milan Fashion Week.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations, with support from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Additionally, the 2022 event will be chaired by Dame Ellen MacArthur, founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and will include a collaboration with the organisation on redesigning the fashion industry with global creatives.

Returning for its fifth edition, it will be the award ceremony’s first event since it was held in 2020 in digital format due to the pandemic.

The event looks to recognise both Italian and international fashion brands for their work in sustainability, with a total of 12 awards to be given during the ceremony.

Alongside a preliminary ESG due diligence table, designed to measure the sustainability of the sector, the CNMI has also set up an Advisory Committee made up of nonprofit organisations centred around sustainable fashion, each aiding in the first selection of nominations. An international jury, who will decide on the winners, is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The event will also feature partnerships with Bicester Collection, which will present The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers during the ceremony, as well as The Woolmark Company, which will promote the use of biodegradable wool together with the CNMI.