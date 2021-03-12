Coach and Hudson’s Bay Company link for bag collection

Luxury leather goods and apparel brand Coach has linked with Canadian digital-first retailer Hudson’s Bay Company to launch a capsule collection.

The accessories capsule collection consists of distinct elements from the two brands’ most recognizable details: Coach’s horse and carriage print, based on its first house logo, and the iconic HBC green, red, yellow, and indigo multi-stripe.

Collection pieces include a tote bag available in off-white/cream or black/dark chocolate colorways and features the Coach motif and HBC multi-stripe down the center of the bag. The versatile carryall is finished with refined leather details and a detachable lightweight webbing strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

A small zip-around wallet is available in the same materials and adorned with the iconic motifs from Coach and Hudson’s Bay, available in off-white/cream/cognac or black/dark chocolate colorways.

“Hudson’s Bay is proud to partner with Coach, a brand that shares our legacy of craft and timeless style on a collaboration that celebrates each brands’ unique DNA and long-standing retail history in North America,” stated Tyler Franch, VP fashion director of Hudson’s Bay, in a press release.

“Bringing together Coach’s horse and carriage logo print with Hudson’s Bay’s iconic Multistripe make this limited-edition collaboration a collector-worthy staple.”