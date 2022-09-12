Coach dresses Lil Nas X for world tour

Coach has collaborated with award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X on a custom tour wardrobe for his first-ever headlining world tour ‘Long Live Montero’.

The tour, which kicked off last week in Detroit, Michigan, saw Lil Nas X wearing six bespoke looks inspired by the narrative of the rapper’s metamorphosis and transformation, a story he tells through his performance.

The custom looks have been designed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers and combine Lil Nas X’s personal style with codes of the house’s heritage. The outfits include a gilded gladiator suit patterned with Coach Signature, a reimagination of American westernwear crafted in Coach leather, and an iconic American varsity uniform transformed with crystals and bright colours.

The performance also includes a custom Coach Signature horse that also nods to one of the house’s first-ever codes, the Horse and Carriage, crafted of leather.

Image: Coach by Aaron Idelson

“The looks we created for Lil Nas X explore playful tensions between past, present and future,” said Vevers in a statement. “They reference our American heritage through the lens of Lil Nas X’s playful, expressive vision—combining the timelessness of Coach craft with futuristic elements.”

Commenting on the looks, Lil Nas X added: “It was a really fun and inspiring experience working with Stuart and the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour. They truly captured my vision, and everything ties together in the show perfectly. I can’t wait for everyone to see them.”

Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ tour will run from September to November in various cities across the US and Europe and a just-added show in January 2023 in Australia.

Image: Coach by Aaron Idelson

Image: Coach by Aaron Idelson

Image: Coach by Aaron Idelson