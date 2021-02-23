Coach Introduces Fall 2021 collection with ‘Coach TV’

Coach, a staple at New York Fashion Week, decided to show outside of the official schedule. The house has debuted its Fall 2021 collection, Coach Forever Season Two, through a virtual live presentation titled ‘Coach TV.’

The brand stated that the collection was building on last September’s story of community, responsibility, and mixed-season wardrobing, with season two being the next chapter of creative director Stuart Vevers’ vision of mixing past, present, and future together.

The collection was inspired by indoor-outdoor living by mixing loose silhouettes with easy plaid shirts, cozy layered sweaters, and oversized shearling coats and leather jackets.

“I have always loved exploring the intersection of fashion and pop culture at Coach,” stated Vevers in a press release. “I wanted both the collection and the presentation to make sense and resonate in these unique times, and I am excited to share both in a way that I hope will entertain and inspire.”

The presentation features a roster of famous faces including, actor Michael B. Jordan, singer Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, model Kaia Gerber, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa, Instagram personality Ricky Thompson and more.

The film presentation and lookbook were created in collaboration with photographer Jergen Teller.

The collection is available to stream on the house’s social channels, including Youtube and Instagram.

photos: via Coach Facebook