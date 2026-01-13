Coach launches collection in ‘The Sims 4’ gaming platform

American fashion and accessories brand Coach has launched a co-created open-access designer collection in the ‘The Sims 4’ gaming universe, marking a new step in the brand’s growing exploration of video games and expansion of its digital presence.

The collection introduces wearable items from Coach’s ready-to-wear line, including the brand’s ‘Tabby’ and ‘Brooklyn’ bags, and a special ‘Coach Trunk’ designed to unlock pre-styled mood-driven looks.

There are nine different items in the virtual collection with 65 different print and colour variations, which are available for all global players to build hundreds of unique looks. In addition, the ‘Tabby’ and ‘Brooklyn’ bags have also been reimagined as decorative objects in Build Mode, allowing players to infuse their interiors with Coach.

Giovanni Zaccariello, senior vice president of global visual experience at Coach, said in a statement: “Our goal is always to design with self-expression at the centre, whether through physical collections or in the digital worlds where younger generations spend more time.

“Through collaborations like ‘The Sims 4’, we’re exploring how fashion can evolve across both physical and virtual spaces. This is the next step in Coach’s video game journey, where innovation and accessibility come together to inspire creativity and connection.”

Kimberly Wallengren, vice president of marketing, North America, at Coach, added: “Coach has always believed that fashion is more than what you wear, it’s how you express who you are. With The Sims 4, we saw a natural space to bring our purpose, The Courage to Be Real, to live in a community where style, multi-faceted identity, storytelling, and self-expression already convene.

“Video games are a creative canvas, so by making this collection freely accessible within the base game, we’re meeting the community’s desire to express themselves on their terms.”