Coach launches new footwear collection Coach CitySole

American fashion brand Coach is expanding its offering of footwear with the addition of Coach CitySole. According to an announcement from the brand, the new collection combines the label’s aesthetic with leading technology to increase comfort and flexibility while minimizing impact and weight.

The collection launches with three styles for men and women: The CitySole Court, the CitySole Runner, and the CitySole Lowline. The Court nods to classic basketball sneakers while the Runner’s silhouette takes inspiration from running shoes. The Lowline is the brand’s version of a modern, minimalist low-top sneaker and was designed for any scenario.

“I have always been inspired by the people and unique energy of our hometown, New York,” Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “Like everything we design, CitySole was created with this in mind. It’s a collection for people who live always-on, spontaneous and adventurous lives.”

The Coach CitySole shoes range from 125 USD to 250 USD and are available on Coach’s website, at Coach stores and at Macy’s. The sneakers will also be available at pop-ups in New York at Foot Locker’s Time Square flagship location and at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship store. Both of these pop-ups will run from Feb. 4 to Mar. 1.

Images: Courtesy of Coach