Coach launches “Wonder for All” holiday campaign

For the 2019 holiday season, American fashion brand Coach has launched its holiday campaign, “Wonder for All.” The new campaign features a diverse variety of notable names including model Kate Moss, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and other friends of the brand.

The campaign—which was shot by Juergen Teller—focuses on the cast members’ individualities. It also introduces Coach’s new Horse and Carriage collection, which features a reimagined version of the brand’s iconic Horse and Carriage motif in colorful patterns.

The “Wonder for All” campaign also includes a series of short films directed by Bunny Kinney to celebrate the “magic ad spontaneous fun of being together during the most festive time of year.”

Images: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Coach