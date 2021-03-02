Coach links with Sephora for exclusive makeup collaboration

American fashion house Coach has launched a limited-edition collection of products with global skin and makeup retailer Sephora.

Coach x Sephora Collection features seven exclusive sets, including eyeshadow palettes, face palettes, brush packs, lipgloss kits, eye masks, and nail polish sets.

Inspired by the house’s heritage in leathercraft, each set features interpretations of Coach’s iconic motifs and mascots, such as the house’s sculpted C, the house’s wildflower the tea rose, and Coach’s mascots Rexy, Sharky, and Uni.

“I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach—really rooted in a rich color palette that recalls our leather heritage,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers in a press release.

“Like a beloved bag or favorite piece of outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style, and with Sephora, we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

Brooke Banwart, vice president and general manager of Sephora North America, added, “Sephora Collection’s goal is to not only create affordable and inclusive beauty products, but to inspire our clients to learn, explore and confidently play with beauty.”

“When we thought about inspiring play, Coach felt like the perfect partner as their values of inclusivity, self-expression, and authenticity align seamlessly with all Sephora stands for.”