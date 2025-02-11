 
Coach puts the focus on Gen Z at NFYW

By Vivian Hendriksz

Fashion |In Pictures
Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag

Coach made its return to the Park Avenue Armory on Monday afternoon, hosting its Fall/Winter 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag

Inspired by the Big Apple itself, creative director Stuart Vevers presented a collection that was geared towards Gen Z. Looking to the 1995 movie ‘Kids’ directed by Larry Clark, the collection featured cropped distressed leather bomber jackets, floor-dusting trench coats, bold cheetah-print coats, upcycled denim with a ’90s touch, fitted graphic tops, and oversized trousers, looks that could have been taken right off the streets of Manhattan.

Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag

"My vision for Fall was to ground the collection in all the things that make Coach so distinct as a fashion house: our heritage materials and palette, our commitment to repurposing and "re-loving" secondhand garments through craft, and our belief in the power of community and self-expression," said Vevers, in a statement on the FW 2025 show. "There's a clear, cohesive idea here in terms of materials, silhouette, and styling, and that comes from knowing who we are and what we stand for."

Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag

Coach expanded its knitwear collection with the addition of Argyle and Lurex designs, while faded hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts reflected the brand’s offering of comfortable, urban-styled pieces. The brand’s leather goods—including the newly introduced, archive-inspired Twin Pocket Bag—featured a worn-in look and playful stuffed animal charms. Cozy slippers, many designed in the shape of whimsical bunnies, served as a nostalgic nod to the designer’s children and their favorite toys.

Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag

The show, aiming to highlight the brand’s ongoing dedication to reimagining heritage pieces while celebrating self-expression, took place within the historic venue’s Wade Thompson Drill Hall. Remade and ‘Coach-ified, the space was transformed into a more immersive setting, with atmospheric lighting and printed fabric walls.

Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag
Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag
Coach Fall 2025 at NYFW Credits: Isidore Montag
Coach
Fall/Winter 2025
NYFW
Runway
Stuart Vevers