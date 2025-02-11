Coach puts the focus on Gen Z at NFYW
Coach made its return to the Park Avenue Armory on Monday afternoon, hosting its Fall/Winter 2025 runway show during New York Fashion Week.
Inspired by the Big Apple itself, creative director Stuart Vevers presented a collection that was geared towards Gen Z. Looking to the 1995 movie ‘Kids’ directed by Larry Clark, the collection featured cropped distressed leather bomber jackets, floor-dusting trench coats, bold cheetah-print coats, upcycled denim with a ’90s touch, fitted graphic tops, and oversized trousers, looks that could have been taken right off the streets of Manhattan.
"My vision for Fall was to ground the collection in all the things that make Coach so distinct as a fashion house: our heritage materials and palette, our commitment to repurposing and "re-loving" secondhand garments through craft, and our belief in the power of community and self-expression," said Vevers, in a statement on the FW 2025 show. "There's a clear, cohesive idea here in terms of materials, silhouette, and styling, and that comes from knowing who we are and what we stand for."
Coach expanded its knitwear collection with the addition of Argyle and Lurex designs, while faded hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts reflected the brand’s offering of comfortable, urban-styled pieces. The brand’s leather goods—including the newly introduced, archive-inspired Twin Pocket Bag—featured a worn-in look and playful stuffed animal charms. Cozy slippers, many designed in the shape of whimsical bunnies, served as a nostalgic nod to the designer’s children and their favorite toys.
The show, aiming to highlight the brand’s ongoing dedication to reimagining heritage pieces while celebrating self-expression, took place within the historic venue’s Wade Thompson Drill Hall. Remade and ‘Coach-ified, the space was transformed into a more immersive setting, with atmospheric lighting and printed fabric walls.
