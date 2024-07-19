Coach steps into Roblox and Zepeto metaverses

US fashion brand Coach has entered metaverse platforms Roblox and Zepeto as part of its ongoing ‘Find Your Courage’ campaign, dedicated to aiding users in the exploration and discovery of their identities.

Through the initiative, and via the two platforms, users will be able to access digital iterations of Coach’s spring 2024 collection, in what the brand said was a bid to make “high-end fashion more accessible and interactive”.

The digital campaign follows the story of the virtual human, Imma, who goes on a journey of self discovery through themed worlds, which each come with their own set of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, including, among other things, the Quilted Tabby bag.

While in Roblox, the feature and collection are available via Fashion Klossette and Fashion Famous 2, in Zepeto, where Coach said it is the first luxury brand to release a limited-edition item, users can visit a video booth inspired by the campaign as well as a virtual store.

The concept has also been expanded into the real world, with Coach House in New York City having been transformed to reflect the collaborations in a limited time pop-up running until July 21.

In a release, Coach Global CMO and chief growth officer, Sandeep Seth, said: “Entering immersive platforms with 'Find Your Courage' represents an exciting moment for Coach, marking our innovative leap into connecting with a younger, digital-first audience.

“It’s about creating a space where people can express their individuality and style in an environment where they feel most at home.”