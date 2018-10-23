Coach to completely drop real fur by fall 2019

Tapestry-owned Coach is the latest brand to announce that the brand will no longer use real fur in its products, pledging to phase fur out completely by the debut of the fall 2019 collection. Coach joins a list of luxury brands and retailers who have in recent times announced their commitment to fur-free fashion.

“Coach has been committed to advancing sustainable practices for many years, with the introduction of our corporate responsibility goals in 2015. Back then, we laid the groundwork for prioritizing social and environmental initiatives. The decision to go fur-free is a truly meaningful milestone for the brand,” said Joshua Schulman, President and CEO of Coach in a statement.

As part of the brand’s broader program, Coach added, the brand is also dedicated to empowering employees and enhancing the lives of those in the greater community. The Coach Foundation, founded in 2008, has granted over 45 million dollars to non-profit partners globally.

While the September edition of London Fashion Week decided not to showcase designs endorsing fur on its runway, over the past months, brands and retailers such as Yoox Net-a-Porter, Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace, Furla, Burberry, Farfetch as well as DVF announced anti-fur policies.

Picture:Coach website