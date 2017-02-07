Coach to continue presenting women's and men's together

London - Coach has decided to make it new show format a permanent change, as the American fashion house is set to continue presenting its women's wear and men's wear collections together.

The fashion brand will is set to shift its men's show from London to New York, where it will present its collections together, following a two-show-a-year format rather than four shows a year, reported WWD. The move follows on from last December, when creative director Stuart Vevers presented Coach's men's autumn/winter 2017 collection together with its women's pre-autumn 2017 collection in honour of the fashion house's 75th anniversary.

During Coach's upcoming New York Fashion Week show, set to take place on February 14, the fashion house will present its women's ready-to-wear collection for autumn-winter 2017, alongside of "unseen" outfits from its men's collection from the same season. However the show will feature more women's looks than men's, according to a Coach spokesperson.

Following its new show format, Coach will no longer show its pre-autumn and resort collections. Instead the US fashion house is set to host appointments at its showroom and share the collections via look books. Coach joins the growing list of fashion houses, which includes Burberry, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood, which have moved away from the traditional fashion week calender and format by merging shows.

Photo: Coach, Facebook