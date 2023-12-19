Coach to launch capsule collection with Lil Nas X

Coach has launched a special capsule collection curated by Lil Nas X.

The artist and Coach brand ambassador was asked to curate a selection of pieces from Coach's ready-to-wear and accessories Winter 2023 line and customize them to reflect his unique and expressive style.

Lil Nas X worked alongside Coach's creative director, Stuart Vevers, to create the collection, applying his bold sense of color and striking graphics inspired by his concert merchandise to his favorite pieces. This includes shearling coats in pop colors and an American varsity jacket personalized with patches with symbols from Lil Nas X’s life.

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach

“Our Winter collection is inspired by my belief that fashion is about exploring and celebrating all of who you are,” said Vevers in a statement on the capsule collection. “To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife."

The new capsule collection references key American wardrobe paradigms such as leather biker jackets, sweatshirts, and shearling jackets that are integral to the Winter 2023 collection.

Revitalized through vibrant acid graphics and dynamic, electric hues that capture the essence of rave culture, along with a modern reinterpretation of an archival Bonnie Cashin leopard print, these styles are reimagined for consumers today.

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach

"We evolved heritage styles introduced on the runway last season by amplifying color, texture, and graphics to create pieces that celebrate our love for individuality and authentic self-expression that we share," said Vevers in a statement.

The capsule collection, set to launch on December 26 online at Coach.com, is supported by a stunning visual campaign. Launched December 19, the campaign features several images and videos of Lil X Nas in the collection captured in a Y2K-inspired style.

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach

Coach x Lil Nas X capsule collection 2023 Credits: Coach