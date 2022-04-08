Coach unveils immersive ‘Coach Pillow’ installation

Coach has installed an inflatable ‘Coach Pillow’ installation in collaboration with artist Cyril Lancelin in London’s Soho Square.

The immersive ‘Coach Pillow’ experience is inspired by the label’s quilted ‘Pillow Tabby’ shoulder bag and invites fans to explore a giant, pillow-like structure. Crafted in soft pink, the structure has been designed in Lancelin’s geometric style and finished, like the Pillow Tabby, with Coach’s Signature.

The installation has been created to celebrate London’s reopening, explained Coach in a statement, and the pink structure also comes to life digitally through an augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt.

Commenting on the immersive experience, Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers said: “Inspired by a desire for comfort, touch and affection, the Pillow Tabby was originally designed in response to the times we were living through. The experience we created with Cyril builds on this story, inviting clients into a soft, playful world inspired by our Pillow Tabby.”

The ‘Coach Pillow’ is open to the public until April 10 from 8am to 8pm in London before the experience moves to Berlin and Dubai.

Lancelin added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Coach, a brand with such a unique identity and that shares my passion for innovation. The soft and embracing nature of the Pillow Tabby served as inspiration for the structure, its intertwining shapes a comforting escape from the outside world.

“It’s very exciting to marry fashion and public art in such an immersive way, encouraging a dialogue between the structure and its visitors.”

Image: Coach

